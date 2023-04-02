Manchester United talent Anthony Elanga will be frustrated having found first-team opportunities limited at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 20-year-old has barely featured in Erik ten Hag’s plans for the Red Devils this term.

Man Utd news – Anthony Elanga

Elanga has admitted that he has found this season “frustrating” at Manchester United, having been unable to leave the club temporarily during the January transfer window.

"It is frustrating. You want to play, it’s important. But whether you play or not, it’s up to the coach, not me." Elanga told Aftonbladet.

"I have spoken to Erik, and it is private between the two of us. I know what he wants me to do, and I just keep training hard. When the opportunity comes, I just have to be ready to take it.

“We have a lot of conversations, not only about [the lack of game time] but also what is happening around. That’s the good thing about the club, we talk a lot, and they help me a lot."

Journalist Simon Phillips told GIVEMESPORT in December that the wide man had become “a bit fed up” at Old Trafford but ended up staying with the club despite interest from Everton.

And Jones says that things have “wilted” for Elanga after making a great impression following his breakthrough season last term.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Elanga?

When speaking about Elanga, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It must be frustrating for him because if you think of his impact when he first came in, he had the whole of Old Trafford singing his name.

“He had a great chant and must have been on cloud nine. Slowly things have wilted for him, mainly because he plays for Man United.”

How has Elanga performed for Man Utd?

Elanga made a positive impression on United’s interim coach Ralf Rangnick last term, having become a regular for the Red Devils from the beginning of 2022.

The 10-cap Sweden international made 27 appearances for the Manchester giants, hitting the back of the net three times and providing two assists as the Premier League outfit struggled to a sixth-place finish.

However, the £43,000 per-week earner has struggled for regular senior action this campaign, having played in less than 700 minutes, indicating that he may not be in ten Hag’s long-term plans.

Elanga will feel that he needs a chance at regular top-flight action to progress his career further, and a loan or permanent move away from Old Trafford may be the solution to his current predicament.