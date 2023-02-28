Manchester United forward Anthony Martial’s future at Old Trafford depends on his contract situation, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has told GiveMeSport.

The 27-year-old has less than 18 months remaining on his current £250,000 per-week deal with Erik ten Hag’s side.

Man Utd contract news – Anthony Martial

Martial missed United’s Carabao Cup final victory last Sunday – their first major trophy success since 2017 – having sustained a hip injury at the beginning of February.

It has been a mixed few years for the Frenchman at Old Trafford, having been shipped out on loan to Sevilla under the management of Ralf Rangnick last season, before being trusted by ten Hag to lead the line on occasion following his return to Manchester this time around.

The striker has benefitted from United’s participation in the Europa League this term, with the Premier League outfit needing options to rotate to keep the squad fresh across the course of the campaign.

However, journalist Dean Jones suggested to GiveMeSport in January that the Red Devils “can’t rely” on the forward and he could find himself on the fringes due to his unreliable nature, rather than his lack of ability.

Meanwhile, Romano has suggested that Martial’s future will depend on his contract situation rather than “the technical side.”

What has Romano said about Man Utd and Martial?

Romano told GiveMeSport: “For Martial, it will depend on the contract situation because it’s also about salary and the idea of the player’s contract extension. So, in that case, it is more about the contract than the technical side.”

Read More: FA Cup 2022/23: Dates, Fifth Round Fixtures, How to Watch, Results and Everything You Need To Know

How has Martial performed for Man Utd this season?

Martial – whose form was described as “rejuvenated” earlier in the season – has endured an inconsistent campaign so far, but will feel that he may have done enough to earn himself a spot in ten Hag’s squad for the foreseeable future.

The 30-cap France international has hit the back of the net six times whilst providing two assists in just 14 appearances this term, suggesting that when fit and firing, the centre-forward is capable of producing goals on a relatively consistent basis.

The former Monaco talent has earned himself a WhoScored rating of 6.68 for his displays in the top flight this season, ranking him as the 13th-best-performing-player in ten Hag’s squad, indicating that he can still be a useful squad asset for the Old Trafford outfit.

Therefore, Martial’s future is likely to come down to whether the United hierarchy can justify keeping him around on his current wages or whether they feel that it will be in the best interests of both parties to move on in the summer.

You can find all of the latest football news and rumours right here.