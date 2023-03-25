Manchester United duo Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire could be the Red Devils’ “most high-profile” departures of the summer transfer window at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag could offload the two high-earners at the next opportunity as he looks to continue to build his own side next season.

Man Utd transfer news – Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire

As per Football Insider, Manchester United are fearful that they won’t be able to sell Maguire this summer, with the 30-year-old’s wages – believed to be more than £200,000 per week – putting potential suitors off a move for the centre-back.

The same report says that ten Hag would like to see the defender sold this summer and made his wishes clear to the board.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Evening News has reported that United plan to sell £36m signing Martial this summer, alongside Maguire and left-back Alex Telles.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Frenchman’s future at Old Trafford depends on whether the club extend his £250,000 per-week contract, which expires in 2024.

And Jones believes that there is definitely the potential for Martial and Maguire to depart the club in the summer.

What has Jones said about Martial and Maguire’s futures at Man Utd?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think there's definitely a case to be said that Martial leaves in the summer.

“It could be argued that he and Maguire will be the most high-profile casualties of the next transfer window for Man Utd.”

How have Martial and Maguire performed this season?

It’s been a difficult season for Martial and Maguire to make an impression in ten Hag’s squad as the pair have made a combined 20 Premier League appearances this season, indicating that their futures may now lie elsewhere.

The former has still managed to bag six goals and provide two assists in all competitions for the Red Devils this term, insinuating that he can act as solid cover for the side’s centre-forward options, though the club may look to an alternative with lower wage demands this year.

Meanwhile, Maguire may feel that it’s time for him to look for pastures new, having achieved a below-average WhoScored rating of 6.50 for his displays in the Premier League this term, ranking him as the 19th-best-performing-player in ten Hag’s squad, an uninspiring standing given he is the club captain and cost the club £80m in the summer of 2019.

Therefore, Martial and Maguire will feel that at this stage of their careers, they need to play regular football to achieve the most they can, meaning that departures away from Old Trafford could be on the cards as we head ever closer to the summer transfer window.