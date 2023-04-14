Manchester United striker Anthony Martial can “really hammer home” to Erik ten Hag that he doesn’t need to sign Wout Weghorst on a permanent deal in the coming weeks at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The £250,000 per-week earner will look to impress the Red Devils faithful at the business end of the season.

Man Utd news – Anthony Martial

Following confirmation that Marcus Rashford will be absent for “a few games” with a groin injury, ten Hag may turn to Martial to provide an alternative option in his front line in the coming weeks.

United had secured the loan signing of Burnley striker Wout Weghorst in the January transfer window, who has acted as the side’s focal point in attack over the past few months.

However, having bagged just two goals in 20 appearances, it is unlikely that ten Hag will look to secure his compatriot’s signature permanently in the summer market.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Martial could save the club a lot of money by staying fit, as it would lessen United’s need to spend big on an attacking option in the upcoming transfer market.

And the journalist believes the 27-year-old can show ten Hag that he can be the player to help the head coach out in terms of attacking depth in his frontline.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Martial?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think the only message that Martial can really hammer home to ten Hag in the coming weeks would be that he doesn't need to sign Weghorst and that he can rely on Martial to be the guy that helps him out in terms of the depth of that United frontline.”

What next for Man Utd and Martial?

Having arrived at Old Trafford from Monaco for a fee of £36m in the summer transfer window of 2015, Martial will have hoped to make a success of his career with the Red Devils.

Whilst he hasn’t been a failure, he's not pushed on and become the world-class centre-forward that he and the club had anticipated, with suggestions he could now leave starting to grow.

The former 30-cap France international has produced over 130 goal contributions in 286 outings for United, signifying that he has been a steady if not regular supplier of goals for the Manchester giants in his almost eight years with the side.

But with Rashford unavailable for the next few games, Martial will want to prove to ten Hag that he is capable of leading the line to good effect before the Englishman’s return to full fitness.