Manchester United winger Antony “should be on cloud nine” at Old Trafford after receiving positive feedback from Red Devils legend Paul Scholes, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old has been adapting to the Premier League having arrived in Manchester from Ajax during the summer transfer window.

Man Utd news – Antony

Following an impressive performance in Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Everton last weekend, Scholes was full of praise for Antony after the wide man dazzled his opponents for the 60 minutes he was on the pitch.

“I used to think of him as a one-trick pony. I think that was the best game I’ve seen him play for Manchester United today,” Scholes told BT Sport (via Football365).

Antony arrived from Erik ten Hag’s previous club Ajax for a fee of £82m but hasn’t hit a run of goalscoring form at Old Trafford yet.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano has previously told GIVEMESPORT that the signing of the Brazilian has ‘changed the feeling’ around the team and that the deal can be regarded as a successful transfer, given it is only his first season.

And Jones believes that Scholes’ appraisal of the winger is a “great indication of where his Old Trafford career is heading.”

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Antony?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Praise from Paul Scholes is high praise.

“So, Antony should be on cloud nine this week after receiving positive feedback from Paul Scholes.

“That's a great indication of where his Old Trafford career is heading.”

How has Antony performed for Man Utd this season?

Antony hasn’t particularly struggled during his first season at Old Trafford, but he will need to contribute more goals and assists in the coming years as he adapts to life in English football.

The 15-cap Brazil international has hit the back of the net seven times whilst providing one assist in 33 appearances this term, representing a steady if not a consistent supply of goals.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.79 for the £200,000 per-week earner's displays in the top flight this campaign ranks him as the tenth best-performing player in ten Hag’s squad, suggesting that he still has some way to reach the levels of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

A period of transition was always expected from a forward coming from the Eredivisie to the physicality of the Premier League.

But Antony may take his praise from Scholes on board as he looks to build on a solid first campaign in Manchester.