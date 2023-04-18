Manchester United are “very excited” about the player Antony can become at Old Trafford next season, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old produced a goal and an assist in Erik ten Hag’s side’s 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Man Utd news – Antony

Antony’s influential performance in Manchester United’s win at The City Ground last Sunday has not gone unnoticed, with pundit Stan Collymore telling CaughtOffside that he was impressed with the South American’s display.

“The Brazilian had a great game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, I thought his assist for Diogo Dalot’s goal showed glimpses of how creative he can be for Manchester United. He still needs to add consistency to his game, but I expect that to come with time,” said Collymore.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the wide man should be on “cloud nine” following praise from former Red Devils hero Paul Scholes.

And the journalist believes we could finally see Antony's "true version" following his £82m arrival from Ajax last summer.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Antony?

Reacting to Antony’s display at Nottingham Forest, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It was a great performance, and I think now that the goals and assists are rolling in, we should start setting the bar higher for what we expect from him.

“He's had his settling-in time at United, and maybe we're now seeing his true version.

“The noises coming out of Man Utd is that they're very excited about what he can become next season.”

How has Antony performed this season?

Antony has taken his time to adapt to Premier League football but is starting to knuckle down and produce results on the pitch, as displayed by his performance at The City Ground last week.

The £200,000 per-week earner bagged just his fourth goal of the Premier League season last weekend whilst also providing his first assist in 18 top-flight outings.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.85 for his domestic league displays ranks him as the seventh-best-performing player in the squad, indicating his importance to ten Hag’s outfit is growing.

The 5 foot 9 star compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 15% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive carries per 90 minutes (4.34) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, after another impressive display for United, Antony will hope to enjoy a positive end to the campaign before hitting the ground running at the beginning of next season.