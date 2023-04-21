Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s ability to play Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen in a deep-lying role is a “nice option” for the Old Trafford outfit to have, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils duo dropped back in midfield during the side’s 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Man Utd news – Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen

After Marcel Sabitzer picked up a knock in the pre-match warm-up ahead of Manchester United’s fixture at The City Ground, Eriksen came into the starting XI as a last-minute replacement.

That late change may have led to Fernandes adopting a deeper midfield role, but the Portuguese put in a performance that led to glowing praise from Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane.

"He’ll be disappointed he didn’t obviously score, but his quality of his balls into the box – if you’re a striker it’s a dream, you make some runs, and he picks you out,” Keane told Sky Sports (via The Mirror).

And Taylor believes that Fernandes and Eriksen’s ability to play further back in the centre of the park gives ten Hag an “unpredictable” element to his side.

What has Taylor said about Man Utd’s midfield duo?

When asked what he made of Fernandes’ performance against Forest, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Dropping into that deeper role is not something you'd probably associate with Fernandes.

“Not many players in the Premier League can do the playmaking as well as the shots and the final ball on Sunday against Forest as he can.

“It’s a nice option for United that Fernandes and Eriksen can play a little bit deeper, and it does give him something different and something a little bit unpredictable.

“It’s something not many teams can match when those two are at the top of their game.”

How did Fernandes and Eriksen play for Man Utd against Nottingham Forest?

Fernandes’ dominant display in midfield drove Manchester United to victory at The City Ground last Sunday, displayed by a stunning Sofascore rating of 9.1 that he received for his performance.

The £240,000 per-week earner made six key passes, creating two big chances throughout the game, winning four of his five duels on the ground and aerially.

Meanwhile, the same stats provider has awarded Eriksen a solid rating of 7.6 for his showing at Forest, having made three key passes and creating one big chance.

Therefore, it looks as though ten Hag was rewarded by playing two of his most creative outlets in a deeper role following the side’s victory, and this might be an option he chooses to take up in the remaining games of the season’s run-in.