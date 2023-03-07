Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has come in for some criticism following last weekend's 7-0 humiliation at Anfield.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes “wasn’t leading with any authority” in the Old Trafford outfit’s 7-0 defeat at Liverpool last weekend, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old was handed the captain’s armband by Erik ten Hag during Sunday’s humiliation at Anfield.

Man Utd news - Bruno Fernandes

After being given the responsibility of Manchester United skipper in their trip to Liverpool, Fernandes could only stand and watch as the Red Devils' defence fell apart in what turned out to be an extraordinary second-half collapse.

The former Sporting Lisbon star came in for some criticism from Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, who said after the game: "The second-half has been an absolute disgrace, a shambles. They have not been epitomised more than Bruno Fernandes, who has been embarrassing - a shambles - in this game.”

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Fernandes is “one of the most hated figures” in the Premier League in the aftermath of last weekend’s self-implosion at Anfield.

And the journalist believes that the midfielder is a “very easy figure to point at” following an uninspiring showing as United captain.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Fernandes?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The problem with Bruno Fernandes is that when things aren't going his way, all of these things come more clearly into view.

“I think it’s fair to say it wasn't really a captain's performance. He wasn't leading with any authority or in a way that was going to get his team back into that game.

“I don't think that this is a side of his character that is especially new. I think it has just become very clear in a very high-profile defeat that he is a very easy figure to point at and blame for everything else that happened.”

How has Fernandes performed for Man Utd this season?

Despite receiving criticism from various angles following last Sunday’s showing, Fernandes has still enjoyed a solid season at Old Trafford, having hit the back of the net seven times whilst providing 11 assists in 40 appearances.

The £240,000 per-week earner has achieved an average WhoScored rating of 7.36 for his displays in the Premier League this campaign, ranking him as the top performer in ten Hag’s squad, suggesting that he is still a vital player for the Red Devils.

And the 53-cap Portugal international compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 6% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for expected assisted goals (0.33) and the top 9% for passes attempted (54.29) and progressive passes per 90 minutes (6.45) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, it’s clear to see that despite Fernandes’ below-par and uninspiring showing in United’s embarrassment at Anfield, he is still a player that ten Hag will feel he can rely on for the remainder of the campaign.