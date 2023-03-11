Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez would be a "popular" choice of captain amongst the Red Devils fan base as well as Raphael Varane and Casemiro, journalist Steve Bates has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Bruno Fernandes was handed the armband by Erik ten Hag in the side's 7-0 humiliation at Liverpool last Sunday, but has come in for criticism in the days following the shellacking.

Man Utd captain news – Latest

Following Manchester United’s calamitous defeat at Anfield, Fernandes has been questioned for his conduct towards the end of the game, when he seemed to question why he wasn’t being substituted.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville expressed his frustrations with the 28-year-old saying: "Bruno Fernandes is stood in the centre circle with his arms raised saying 'Why isn't it me coming off?' Honestly. I think some of his behaviour in the second half has been a disgrace."

Journalist Dean Jones has this week told GIVEMESPORT that the 53-cap Portugal international is an easy figure to blame following United’s embarrassment and wasn’t “leading with any authority.”

Bates has suggested that one of Casemiro, Varane or £46m signing Martinez would be a popular choice with the fans in terms of an on-pitch captain but has questioned the message this would send out to Fernandes.

What has Bates said about Man Utd’s captaincy?

Bates told GIVEMESPORT: “In terms of the captaincy, you could give it to somebody like Casemiro, Varane or Martinez, who would maybe be popular with the United fans.

“But then what kind of a message would that send to Bruno Fernandes, who he relies upon an awful lot for his creative input in the team?

“At the moment, I think he probably leaves things as they are and sees how the rest of the season develops.”

What next for Man Utd’s captaincy situation?

As Bates has already stated, it seems unlikely that ten Hag would change the captaincy roles mid-season, with Harry Maguire currently holding the title of skipper whilst Fernandes acts as his vice.

The Dutchman said as much in his pre-match press conference before Thursday evening’s 4-1 Europa League victory over Real Betis after responding to a question on whether Fernandes will continue to hold the armband, replying with (via The Mirror): “Yes, definitely.”

However, following the impressive performances of Casemiro, Varane and Martinez this season, it doesn’t seem impossible that the Dutchman will turn to one of the trio to lead the side at a time he sees fit, though this would signal a drastic U-turn from the former Ajax head coach.

Therefore, it looks as though Fernandes is set to remain as United’s on-pitch captain in Maguire’s absence, though the questions raised over his conduct will have raised concerns about his attitude behind closed doors.