Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea’s potential new contract should not come as a surprise at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 32-year-old’s current £375,000 per-week contract with Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils side is set to expire at the end of this season.

Man Utd contract news – David de Gea

According to 90min, Manchester United are close to an agreement with de Gea over fresh terms on a new deal.

The same publication says that the Red Devils' number one has agreed to take a “substantial pay cut” to prolong his career with the Premier League giants, and there are no “major” hurdles left to clear.

Steve Bates has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United are looking at Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili, Porto’s Diogo Costa and Brentford’s David Raya as alternative options to de Gea.

But Jones has suggested that ten Hag hasn’t expressed any concern about de Gea’s position as United’s first-choice goalkeeper, despite talk of him not fitting the Dutchman’s style of football.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and de Gea?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Ever since ten Hag came in, there has been talk about how David de Gea does not fit his style of football, and United will have to find a new keeper. Yet whenever ten Hag talks about de Gea, it seems like he has almost the least concern. I think that is sometimes easier said than done in terms of getting rid of a player like this, and the fact we're edging closer to him signing a new contract doesn't surprise me.

“There have been some bad moments in his United career, but we are also at a stage now where United are evolving and have to be very careful about the team’s personality. You need leadership and continuity, as well as new signings. I think de Gea brings a lot to the squad, and it seems the benefits of having him outweigh the fact he is not the world’s best at passing out from the back.

“We also have to weigh into this that other areas of United’s squad need more repair. They need at least one new defender, the midfield needs strengthening, and they need to inject funds into a number nine.

“There is no doubt they have cast their net to look at other goalkeepers, but the circumstance they are in has probably just tipped this in favour of sticking with de Gea.”

How has de Gea performed for Man Utd this season?

De Gea has enjoyed another excellent season between the sticks at Old Trafford, having kept 22 clean sheets in 49 appearances, helping the Red Devils to a Carabao Cup triumph and FA Cup final.

The 45-cap Spain international has won eight honours since his 2011 arrival in Manchester, including a Premier League title in 2013 and 2017’s Europa League triumph over Ajax.

Despite his advancing years and more old-school style of goalkeeping, de Gea has proven himself to be a valuable member of ten Hag’s squad in the Dutchman’s first season at the helm of the Old Trafford outfit.

Therefore, it’s unsurprising to see the Spaniard offered a contract extension on reduced terms before his current deal expires in the summer.