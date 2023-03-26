Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek will “rank among the worst signings of the decade”, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The former Ajax man signed for the Old Trafford outfit in the summer of 2020 but has never nailed down a regular place in the starting XI.

Man Utd news – Donny van de Beek

After impressing for Erik ten Hag’s Ajax outfit in their run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, van de Beek was one of Europe’s hottest properties.

It was Manchester United who eventually secured his signature for £35m almost three years ago, but the midfielder has never been able to make an impression with the Red Devils faithful and was shipped out on loan to Everton for the second half of last season.

Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that van de Beek could look to leave the Manchester giants in the summer in a bid to reignite his stalling career and make a name for himself elsewhere.

And the journalist believes that given the money invested and the salary he is being paid, his signing for United will have to rank as one of the worst signings this decade.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and van de Beek?

When talking about United’s investment in van de Beek, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It will probably rank among the worst signings of the decade because in terms of the hype around it at the time, the amount of money that's been invested into the deal, and how much the player has been paid, compared to output. It’s right down there.”

How has van de Beek performed during his time at Man Utd?

Van de Beek will be disappointed at his lack of opportunities for Manchester United, especially under the management of former head coach ten Hag, whom he experienced so much success with at Ajax.

The £120,000 per-week earner has played in just 2,130 minutes of competitive football across 60 outings for the Red Devils, hitting the back of the net twice whilst providing the same amount of assists.

Unsurprisingly, an average WhoScored rating of 6.18 for his limited Premier League appearances this term ranks him as the third-lowest-performing player in ten Hag’s squad, indicating that now would be the perfect time for both parties to go their separate ways.

Van de Beek and United will feel frustrated that a move that generated so much excitement has not worked out at Old Trafford and it now seems to be in the interests of both parties for their relationship to end at the conclusion of this season.