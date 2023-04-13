Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag will pick his “strongest possible lineup” for this evening’s Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash with Sevilla at Old Trafford, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are looking to win a European trophy for the first time since 2017.

Man Utd team news – Sevilla

Manchester United have already been dealt a blow ahead of this evening’s visit of Sevilla, after the club confirmed that top goalscorer Marcus Rashford will be out with a groin injury for “a few games.”

But in positive news, Anthony Martial has returned to fitness following his goal in last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Everton, whilst Christian Eriksen made his comeback from a sizeable injury lay-off in the win against the Toffees.

Midfielder Casemiro is expected to be in the squad, having missed the Red Devils’ last four games after picking up his second red card of the season in last month’s Premier League clash with Southampton.

Ten Hag will be hoping that £82m winger Antony will be in his best form, with Dean Jones telling GIVEMESPORT that the 23-year-old should be on “cloud nine” after receiving praise from United legend Paul Scholes.

And O’Rourke believes that the side will want to take a “healthy lead” to Sevilla next week, with the La Liga side becoming specialists in the Europa League after winning the competition six times since 2006.

What has O’Rourke said about Man Utd?

O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “I expect ten Hag to go with his strongest possible lineup against Sevilla.

“You want to get a healthy lead to take to Spain for the second leg because Sevilla have been Europa League specialists over the years.

“It will be a tough game for Manchester United and even tougher without Marcus Rashford in the starting lineup.”

What next for Man Utd?

Ten Hag still has the opportunity to win another two trophies following the club’s Carabao Cup triumph over Newcastle United in February.

As well as the side’s participation in the latter stages of the Europa League, the Red Devils also have an FA Cup semi-final against Brighton & Hove Albion to look forward to at the end of the month, with the winner facing one of Manchester City or Sheffield United in June’s showpiece event.

The Dutchman could conceivably conclude his first campaign at Old Trafford with three trophies and a spot in the Premier League’s top four, representing an extremely successful first season at the helm for the 53-year-old.

Therefore, it seems unlikely that ten Hag will put out anything other than his strongest available XI to start this evening’s European tie.