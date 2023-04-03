Manchester United’s budget will be affected by whether they can qualify for next season’s Champions League at Old Trafford, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils squad are battling for a spot in the Premier League’s top four.

Man Utd news – Latest

As per The Daily Mirror, the future ownership of Manchester United is still undecided, with the Glazers receiving bids from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, whilst US hedge fund Elliot and Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus have also made offers for stakes in the club.

With behind-the-scenes matters currently up in the air, it’s difficult for ten Hag to create a transfer shortlist for the summer due to the level of funding provided being unclear.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim has the “most ambitious” takeover plans for the club, should he win the bidding war for the Premier League giants.

And Jacobs believes that whether the Glazers choose to sell up or stay, Champions League football will impact the Red Devils’ budget in the summer.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “I think the most important thing for Manchester United is qualifying for the Champions League, regardless of who any new owner may be, because that will impact the budget.

“If the Glazers stay, it will be because they've decided to be invested in the football club.

“Although that won't be popular with the fan base, if Manchester United qualify for the Champions League, and they [the Glazers] remain, they will need to spend.

“If they depart, the Champions League will still impact the budget come summer.”

What next for Man Utd?

Last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of fellow top-four challengers Newcastle United has blown the race for Champions League qualification wide open, which is not good news for Manchester United.

The Red Devils have now fallen into a direct battle with Tottenham Hotspur and Eddie Howe’s side for a place in Europe’s premier club competition.

Ten Hag could look to secure the club’s spot in the Champions League by winning the Europa League and will be preparing his side for the first of their two-legged quarter-final clash with La Liga outfit Sevilla next Thursday.

With the prospect of qualifying for the Champions League seemingly a foregone conclusion just a matter of weeks ago, the Dutchman will now be sweating after a disappointing run of form has led to the club’s participation in the tournament being in doubt next term.