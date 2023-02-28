Manchester United midfielder Fred could still have a "big future" at Old Trafford.

Man Utd: £47m star now has 'big future under Ten Hag' at Old Trafford

Manchester United midfielder Fred has “still got a big future” with the Old Trafford outfit, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The £47m signing is now into his fifth season with the Red Devils and is finding himself being utilised by head coach Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd news – Fred

After his arrival at Manchester United in the summer of 2018, Fred will have been hoping to have enjoyed a successful career in the Premier League, winning a variety of honours along the way.

He will not have been expecting to have to wait four-and-a-half years to win his first title with the Red Devils after ten Hag’s side secured the Carabao Cup trophy by beating Newcastle United 2-0 in last weekend’s final at Wembley Stadium.

Jones has previously told GiveMeSport that Fred hasn’t hit the heights that were expected of him since signing for United, though did suggest that there have been times when he has “done well.”

And the journalist has been told by people “close to the situation” that the 29-year-old is very highly thought of inside Old Trafford.

What has Jones said about Fred?

Jones told GiveMeSport: “He's definitely still got a big future at Man United. One of the reasons I've backed Fred is because I've heard so many times from people close to the situation about just how highly he is thought of within the club.

“There are inconsistencies in his performances, I accept that. But this is what he does. One minute, it looks like there can't be any future for him long term and then the next minute, he looks almost irreplaceable in the squad.”

Read More: FA Cup 2022/23: Dates, Fifth Round Fixtures, How to Watch, Results and Everything You Need To Know

How has Fred performed this season?

Fred – whose performance in the side’s 2-1 home victory over Crystal Palace had been described as “superb” by journalist Samuel Luckhurst – has certainly enjoyed a rejuvenation of his United career under ten Hag.

The 32-cap Brazil international has made 21 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this season, hitting the back of the net twice whilst providing one assist, suggesting that his talents lie elsewhere.

The 5 foot 7 dynamo compares favourably to his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 1% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for blocks (2.41) and top 8% for tackles per 90 minutes (3.06) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, it looks as if the £130,000 per-week earner still has a role to play for ten Hag’s side, even if his long-term future remains as a squad player at Old Trafford.

You can find all of the latest football news and rumours right here.