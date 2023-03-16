Manchester United supporters want the Glazers to leave Old Trafford “more than anything”, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been up for sale since last November, with Erik ten Hag acting as the club’s head coach.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

According to The Telegraph, as many as eight groups are involved in the sale process of Manchester United, with representatives of bidders Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe holding talks with the Old Trafford outfit this week.

The same publication has revealed that sources close to the club say that the Red Devils' director of football, John Murtough, is also involved in addressing interested parties.

Jacobs has already told GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe is readying his own team behind the scenes as he prepares to “hit the ground running” should he succeed in his offer to buy the club.

And the journalist believes that stage two of the sale process will indicate whether potential bidders can meet the Glazers’ valuation or if the Manchester United owners are prepared to lower their asking price of £6bn for the club.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd and the Glazers?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “I think the thing that Manchester United fans want more than anything is for the Glazers to exit the football club, which means that the fan base predominantly want an outright sale.

“Stage two of this process involves both outright bidders and minority investors undertaking due diligence which will allow them to make a more accurate valuation of the football club.

“From there, we will understand if anybody does meet the Glazers' valuation or whether the Glazers themselves will come down in valuation in order to get a deal done.”

What next for Man Utd?

Both the playing and coaching staff will be hoping that the Glazers can go ahead with the imminent sale of the club as United look to a brighter future under their new ownership.

The club’s buyers will already have an impressive squad and head coach to work with but will still need to put sizable investment into improving personnel as the Red Devils look to return to past glories and regularly compete for the Premier League title.

In the immediate future, United welcome Fulham to Old Trafford in an FA Cup quarter-final as the Old Trafford outfit look to secure a domestic double following their Carabao Cup triumph last month.

But in off-the-pitch matters, the United faithful will be hoping that the Glazers can finally sell up after having left supporters frustrated over the past few years.