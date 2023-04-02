Manchester United “don’t want to give up” on young talent Hannibal Mejbri at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils starlet is currently on loan at Birmingham City in a bid to impress head coach Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd news – Hannibal Mejbri

After scoring his first senior goal in Birmingham’s victory over local rivals West Bromwich Albion in February, Mejbri hinted that he hoped ten Hag had watched his display, saying (via MailOnline): 'I just need to focus and stay focused.

'I'm sure he has Sky! But I just need to focus until the end of the season, and we will see in the summer.'

The 20-year-old will return to Old Trafford in the summer, where the club will evaluate his future with the Premier League giants.

And Jones believes that the academy product will get a chance in pre-season to “make another impact” and become part of ten Hag’s squad going into next season.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Mejbri?

When speaking about the future of Mejbri, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “He’ll get a chance in pre-season to make another impact.

“He made a pretty good impact last summer, but it's all about gauging whether he’ll take that into the league season.

“United want a homegrown element to their squad, and I think they will want him around. He's a good player, and they definitely don't want to give up on this.

“But I'm not sure it will be at the expense of signing somebody like Romeo Lavia.”

Would Mejbri play a part for Man Utd next season?

Despite the success he has enjoyed during his loan spell at Birmingham, Mejbri – described as an “immense talent” by former United star Nicky Butt – is unlikely to be involved in ten Hag’s plans for next season, with the Dutchman already having a plethora of midfield options at his disposal.

The 22-cap Tunisia international has made 35 appearances in the West Midlands, hitting the back of the net once whilst providing six assists for his teammates.

The youngster’s underlying stats show that he has made a total of 1.5 tackles and 0.7 interceptions per game in the Championship, showing he is not afraid of doing the gritty work in the centre of the park.

Mejbri will hope that ten Hag has noticed his impressive form during his temporary switch to St. Andrew’s and United’s return for pre-season may offer the France-born talent a route into the Dutchman’s first team plans at Old Trafford.