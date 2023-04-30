Manchester United could do business with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy as they look to secure the signature of Harry Kane at Old Trafford this summer, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag has prioritised signing a top-class centre-forward for his Red Devils squad in the upcoming transfer market.

Man Utd transfer news – Harry Kane

According to Sky Sports, Kane would need to drive a move away from Tottenham to Manchester United if any transfer was to take place this summer, with Spurs insisting he is not for sale.

However, Levy may be forced into action during the transfer window because the 29-year-old’s £200,000 per-week contract expires in the summer of 2024, meaning he could walk away for free in just over 12 months.

Journalist Matt Law of The Telegraph has reported that Tottenham will demand a fee of £100m from English clubs for the services of Kane, with expectations increasing that the centre-forward will not sign an extension at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Crook has also told GIVEMESPORT that Old Trafford is the most likely destination for the England captain as he aims to break Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goalscoring record.

And the talkSPORT reporter has highlighted previous deals between Levy and Manchester United for striker Dimitar Berbatov and midfielder Michael Carrick as an example of the pair conducting business together.

What has Crook said about Man Utd and Kane?

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “Levy has done business with United in the past with Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Carrick. I think there's every chance that could happen. Certainly, ten Hag has made him his top target.”

Would Kane be a good signing for Man Utd?

Kane would be an exceptional signing for Manchester United, and at the age of 29, the Red Devils would be getting a proven centre-forward at the peak of his powers.

The 82-cap England international has bagged over 200 Premier League goals in his ten seasons as a top-flight regular, indicating that he wouldn’t require a transitional period, unlike alternative target Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

With Wout Weghorst set to depart Old Trafford at the end of his loan spell this summer alongside Anthony Martial’s potential exit, there would be an opening for a new centre-forward in ten Hag’s system.

And it’s easy to see why the Dutchman has identified Kane as the ideal transfer target to fill that role, with England’s record goalscorer being a genuine world-class addition in the red side of Manchester.