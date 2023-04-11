Manchester United transfer target Harry Kane would be an “awesome” prospect with Bruno Fernandes, Antony and Marcus Rashford playing behind him at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils will look to add a centre-forward to Erik ten Hag’s squad this summer.

Man Utd transfer news – Harry Kane

According to The Times, Tottenham Hotspur hope to deter Manchester United away from the services of Kane by demanding an up-front fee of £100m for his signature this summer.

However, the Lilywhites may have no choice but to let the 29-year-old leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, with the England captain’s current £200,000 per-week contract expiring in the summer of 2024.

As per The Mirror, United have received a boost in the battle to sign Kane in the upcoming transfer window after Bayern Munich chief Dr Michael Diederich admitted that the Bundesliga giants are reluctant to enter a bidding war for the centre-forward’s services.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he is sure both Kane and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen would be interested in a move to Old Trafford this summer.

And Jones believes United could find some “good combinations” with Kane sitting in front of Fernandes, Antony and Rashford next season.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Kane?

When speaking about the prospect of Kane playing with the combined £640,000 per-week earners, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Kane as the focal point of that trio would be awesome.

“His runs and how he likes to drop off would allow them to go in behind at times. I think they could find some good combinations there.”

Would Kane be a good signing for Man Utd?

Having proven himself to be a capable performer in the Premier League over the years, Kane would be an excellent addition to ten Hag’s front line.

England’s record goalscorer has hit the back of the net 23 times whilst providing two assists in 30 Premier League appearances this term, suggesting that he wouldn’t find it a challenge to adapt to the Dutchman’s style of play.

However, the Premier League’s third-all-time top goalscorer is unlikely to come cheap, with an average WhoScored rating of 7.49 for his displays in the top flight ranking him as the best-performing player in the Tottenham squad this season.

Therefore, if Kane is tempted on a switch to Old Trafford this summer, ten Hag will be imploring the United hierarchy to make the transfer possible to turn the Red Devils into Premier League title challengers next season.