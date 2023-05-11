Manchester United could “unlock” more out of forward Marcus Rashford if they were to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane at Old Trafford this summer, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils will look to add a world-class centre-forward option to Erik ten Hag’s squad in the summer.

Man Utd transfer news – Harry Kane

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United plan to bid for Kane during the upcoming transfer window and “due diligence” has begun over his price tag.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could demand £100m for the 29-year-old from Premier League rivals this summer, whilst a fee of £80m will be required elsewhere in Europe.

Jones has already suggested to GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag’s side could go to a “completely different level” if they secured the services of the England captain, who has just over a year left on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Red Devils already have a goalscorer at their disposal, with Rashford having bagged 29 goals in 53 appearances this term.

And Jones has hinted that the signing of Kane could get more out of the £200,000 per-week earner next season.

What has Jones said about Kane and Man Utd?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s going to be hard to replicate that telepathic understanding that Kane and Son were able to build over their time at Tottenham if you compare that to what you might get at United.

“It's a different set-up in the way they play. The one guy you wonder what he could get out of is Rashford, and what more you could unlock.”

How does Kane compare to Man Utd’s other centre-forward target?

Whilst £100m would still be a club-record transfer fee for a Manchester United signing, Kane’s services come at a bargain compared to the Red Devils’ reported alternative.

According to sources in Italy, Napoli have slapped a £150m price tag on striker Victor Osimhen amid reported interest from Manchester United heading into the summer window.

The former Lille centre-forward has age on his side, younger than Kane by five years at 24, but doesn’t have the experience of being a regular goalscorer in the Premier League.

The 25-cap Nigeria striker has bagged 23 league goals and has fired Napoli towards their first Serie A title since 1990.

However, having hit the back of the net 209 times in the Premier League, Kane is now the league’s second all-time top goalscorer and is on the way to chasing down Alan Shearer’s record, hinting that he could choose to stay in England.

Therefore, Kane may be older than Osimhen, but the centre-forward would rank as a bargain if the Red Devils could secure his services for £50m cheaper than that of the Napoli star.

And having already got a relationship with Rashford on the international stage, the duo could unlock the best out of each other should they form a partnership at Old Trafford.