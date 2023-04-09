Manchester United targets Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are likely to be interested in a move to Old Trafford this summer, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils look set to make a centre-forward addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad this summer.

Man Utd transfer news – Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen

According to The Athletic, sources believe that a move to Old Trafford would appeal to Kane, though reports suggest that Tottenham Hotspur are to demand an upfront fee of £100m for his services.

The 29-year-old’s £200,000 per-week contract at Hotspur Way expires in the summer of 2024, which could force chairman Daniel Levy into a decision regarding his future in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United “absolutely” have Kane and Napoli’s Osimhen on their shortlist for the summer.

And O’Rourke believes that the duo would consider a move to Old Trafford but has stated that the Red Devils may have to part with £130m+ for the services of Osimhen.

What has O’Rourke said about Man Utd’s interest in Kane and Osimhen?

When speaking about United’s interest in the pair, O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “It all depends on the clubs. I'm sure both players would be interested in a move to Man Utd if it became a viable option for both.

“We know Napoli will drive a hard bargain for Victor Osimhen.

“It looks like they're going to win Serie A, and they're going to be in the Champions League next season.

“They'll probably want to keep Victor Osimhen around and try to tie their star players to new contracts.

“I think it will be a huge transfer fee of around £120m-£130m plus to convince Napoli to sell him.”

Will Man Utd sign Kane or Osimhen?

With Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst’s temporary spell at Old Trafford set to reach its conclusion at the end of the season, it looks as if ten Hag may be provided with the funds to strengthen his front line.

In one of Kane or Osimhen, the Dutchman would be adding a world-class number nine to his squad, with the duo hitting a combined 50 goals this term.

With Marcus Rashford hitting the back of the net over 25 times this campaign, ten Hag may feel that a clinical centre-forward could make United a force to be reckoned with next season.

Therefore, it seems logical that the club will spend a large proportion of their transfer fee on adding a striker to the squad this summer, and the signatures of Kane and Osimhen remain a possibility.