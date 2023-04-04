Manchester United “absolutely” have Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Napoli centre-forward Victor Osimhen on their transfer shortlist at Old Trafford, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag may look to sign a top-class number nine in the upcoming summer window.

Man Utd transfer news – Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen

According to The Times, Tottenham will only consider selling Kane for an up-front fee of £100m to Manchester United this summer to deter the Red Devils from his signature.

The England captain is ten Hag’s prime target this summer, though the Dutchman may have to look overseas should Spurs not be willing to part with their all-time top goalscorer.

Meanwhile, The Evening Standard reports that the Manchester giants join Chelsea and Newcastle United in their admiration for Osimhen, with Napoli set to demand a fee between £88m-£132m for his services this year.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Osimhen would offer ten Hag something different from what strikers such as Manchester City’s Erling Haaland provide.

And Jacobs believes it has been “premature” to move on the duo, with the pair having different focuses at their respective clubs this season.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd’s interest in Kane and Osimhen?

Discussing any new owners’ potential impact on United’s summer transfer business, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Any potential new owners will inherit a recruitment team and philosophies.

“They're not necessarily football experts coming in with a shortlist at this point.

“But whoever the new owner is could appoint a specific football lead, who may have ideas ahead of the summer window.

“Manchester United ultimately want a traditional number nine regardless of who’s in charge.

“At the moment, it's a long list, not a short list, and it absolutely includes Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen.

“But it's been premature to move on both because Osimhen is focusing on winning the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years at Napoli whilst challenging in the Champions League and breaking individual records.

“Meanwhile, Harry Kane has been waiting to see how the Spurs project materialises.”

Will Man Utd sign Kane or Osimhen?

United’s transfer business for the summer transfer window largely depends on the outcome of the potential sale of the club, with several potential buyers submitting offers in the second round of bidding a few weeks ago.

With the cost of what it would take to prise one of them into joining the Old Trafford outfit, it seems highly unlikely that United will be able to sign more than one top-class centre-forward option this summer.

However, with Burnley striker Wout Weghorst’s loan expiring at the end of the season, ten Hag will yet again be left short of number nine options in the final third and may choose to spend big on securing the addition of a long-term striker.

Therefore, the chances of United parting with a large sum of money to bring in a focal point in the next few months is likely, but whether it turns out to be one of Kane or Osimhen remains to be seen.