Manchester United targets Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen would be "well above" Wout Weghorst in the pecking order should they sign for the Old Trafford outfit, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag will look to sign a world-class striker for his Red Devils squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news – Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen

According to the Evening Standard, Manchester United are interested in striking a deal with Napoli for Osimhen this year, with the Serie A club to demand a fee between £88m-£132m.

Meanwhile, The Times has reported that Tottenham Hotspur will only accept an upfront offer of £100m for the services of Kane this summer, with the England captain’s contract set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Jacobs has already told GIVEMESPORT that United “absolutely” have Kane and Osimhen on their shortlist heading into the transfer window at the end of the season.

And the journalist also believes that even if the club secure the permanent addition of Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst, neither Kane nor Osimhen would have to worry about competing for a place in the starting XI.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Anyone coming in as the traditional number nine will be confident they'll get game time because Wout Weghorst is only on a loan deal.

“Even if Manchester United choose to negotiate with Burnley and try to sign him as a permanent addition, Kane and Osimhen would know they'll be well above Weghorst in the pecking order.

“So, there's a vacancy for that position, and players won’t be concerned about competing for game time.

“Whereas, if someone went to Chelsea, they’d have to consider whether Kai Havertz stays or if the club sign Joao Felix.

“What formation will they play to accommodate these more versatile type players? Does the manager even want that focal point?

“Aubameyang is still there, and Lukaku is technically a Chelsea player, even though it's unlikely he’ll return to Stamford Bridge.”

Would Kane and Osimhen be good signings for Man Utd?

Either one of Kane or Osimhen would be an excellent signing and would be a significant upgrade on Weghorst, who earns £60,000 per week at parent club Burnley.

Kane has been a frequent goalscorer since becoming a regular starter for Spurs in the Premier League, having bagged 206 goals and provided 49 assists in 309 top-flight appearances.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Osimhen is five years younger than Kane and has no experience in English football, but has hit the back of the net 21 times in 23 Serie A outings this term, as Napoli look set to win their first Scudetto since 1990.

It’s clear to see why ten Hag has both options on his shortlist, and the pair know that should they move to Old Trafford, they would be guaranteed a starting role when fit, perhaps enticing one to switch to Manchester this summer.