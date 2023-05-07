Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has a problem in finding where Jadon Sancho will fit into his side at Old Trafford next season, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils wide man has struggled for regular game time at the club.

Man Utd news – Jadon Sancho

Sancho arrived as a marquee signing following his £73m switch from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United in the summer transfer window of 2021.

However, the Manchester City academy product has been unable to set Old Trafford alight over the last two seasons.

He is often on the substitutes bench in ten Hag’s Premier League squads.

Sancho has had to compete with the form of Marcus Rashford, whilst the Dutchman tends to prefer playing Antony on the right side of the Red Devils' front three, leaving opportunities for the 23-year-old limited.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United may consider letting the attacker leave for the right price if they receive a good offer this summer.

And Jones believes that ten Hag has a problem finding a role for Sancho to fit into his side next season.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Sancho?

When asked about ten Hag’s comments on the potential of United signing more than one forward this summer, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “You've already got a problem with where Jadon Sancho will fit in.

“You've got Garnacho, who needs to be bedded into this team and needs an opportunity next season.

“So, unless the other forward he's talking about is that Wout Weghorst figure, an adaptable and a backup forward, then I don't see that there will be too much to get excited about.”

How much does Sancho earn in comparison to his Man Utd peers?

Despite playing a bit-part role for United at best, the £350,000 per-week earner is one of the best-paid players at the club, given he was signed to be an important player for the Old Trafford outfit.

Only David de Gea’s £375,000 per-week salary is higher than that of Sancho’s earnings, with Raphael Varane (£340,000 per-week), Casemiro (£300,000 per-week) and Bruno Fernandes (£240,000 per-week) all being lower down the wage bill.

If United don’t clear Sancho off the books this summer, then it will be in the club’s best interests for ten Hag to get him up to the level of some of the side’s best players to gain maximum value from his services.

But with the 23-cap England international wasting away on the bench, it’s unlikely that we will see Sancho tearing the Premier League up any time soon.