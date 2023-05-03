Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could have a handle on the Red Devils’ potential signing of Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Old Trafford outfit are looking to strengthen their options at the back in the upcoming transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news – Jurrien Timber

According to De Telegraaf, Timber has admitted that a move away from Ajax is edging ever closer.

The versatile defender reportedly has an agreement with the Eredivisie giants over his future, after the club valued him at £36m last summer, following interest from Manchester United.

“A transfer is getting closer and closer, so to speak. There is a lot of concrete interest, and I have made agreements with Ajax,” Timber told the Dutch media outlet.

“Last year, Ajax asked me to stay for at least one more season and to extend my contract. As a club boy, I did that with love, and after the season, we agreed to review the situation.”

Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT in January that United could sign Timber as a replacement for Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof this summer.

And the journalist has been informed that the £65,000 per-week earner's mindset is focused on a move away from the Amsterdam outfit in the next transfer window.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Timber?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Timber is only 21, and he's ambitious. From what I've heard, his mindset is that a transfer this summer is something that he’d like to accelerate.

“He’s shown loyalty to Ajax; any decision to leave would be emotionally hard. But he has big plans in the game, and five or six clubs have looked at him.

“He’ll look to leave Ajax amicably. That's the way things work there.

“When the time comes, I think it's likely that ten Hag already has a handle on the situation and how he would address it.”

What have others said about Timber?

When comparing his career trajectory to Timber’s, Liverpool and Netherlands teammate Virgil van Dijk expressed his excitement over the development of his international colleague.

“I wasn’t nearly as far along as he is now [at the same age],” Van Dijk said of Timber (via The Metro).

“I have nothing but praise for him. He is a great player and a true professional.

“He has so much potential. Hopefully, he can develop further. Then it will be all right, I think.”

That is certainly a glowing recommendation from one of the world’s best centre-backs in recent times.

And Timber will hope that he can reach the same levels as van Dijk has throughout his career as he looks to seal a move to the Premier League this summer.