Manchester United may not “turn their nose up” at the prospect of signing Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at Old Trafford, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag will look to add to his Red Devils squad in the summer in a bid to challenge for major honours.

Man Utd transfer news - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

According to various reports, Manchester United are in the race to sign Kvaratskhelia this summer and are joined by Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Napoli reportedly value the wide man at an eye-watering £150m and are under no financial pressure to sell one of their most prized assets, indicating that the Serie A club will push any interested party to their limits.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kvaratskhelia has similar traits to Man City star Jack Grealish but has more desire to hit the back of the net than the Englishman.

And Taylor believes United would be interested in securing Kvaratskhelia’s signature at Old Trafford but suggests the Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis could ask for “silly money” given that the Red Devils are also looking at signing centre-forward Victor Osimhen from the Italian giants.

What has Taylor said about Man Utd and Kvaratskhelia?

When speaking about United’s interest in Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Rashford at United is in a league of his own this season.

“But I still don't think United would necessarily turn their nose up at signing Kvaratskhelia if they felt the price was right.

“But the fact both players play for Napoli tells me that De Laurentiis will be talking silly money in the £100m-£120m region.

“They could end up staying unless anyone is prepared to pay that.”

Would Kvaratskhelia be a good signing for Man Utd?

Kvaratskhelia - who has been described as a "phenomenon" by journalist Mina Rzouki - would be an excellent signing for United’s attack this summer and could provide an upgrade on options such as Antony and Anthony Martial in the club’s forward department, whilst providing genuine competition for Marcus Rashford.

The 19-time Georgia international has hit the back of the net 14 times whilst producing 16 assists for his teammates across 30 appearances this term, indicating that he is a constant threat in front of goal.

An average WhoScored rating of 7.64 for his displays in Serie A ranks him as the champions-elect’s top-performing player this season, suggesting that Napoli would not be willing to let him leave on the cheap in the upcoming transfer window.

The 6 foot star compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 1% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for assists (0.56) and top 12% for non-penalty goals scored per 90 minutes (0.44) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

On the face of it, Kvaratskhelia would be an excellent addition to ten Hag’s Red Devils outfit, but prising Napoli into selling him will be a difficult task over the coming months.