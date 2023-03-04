Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has always been more likely to sign a new contract to remain at Old Trafford for the long-term future.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has always been more likely to sign a new deal at Old Trafford despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport.

The Red Devils star has less than 18 months remaining on his current £200,000 per-week contract with Erik ten Hag’s side.

Man Utd contract news – Marcus Rashford

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United have slapped a £120m price tag on Rashford’s head as he closes in towards the final year of his deal with the Premier League giants.

The same publication states that despite the 25-year-old’s willingness to extend his stay at Old Trafford, he is still receiving interest from both PSG and Real Madrid ahead of a potential move this summer.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GiveMeSport that Rashford will not sign a new contract that equals his current £200,000 per-week salary, indicating that ten Hag may have to be prepared to break his intended wage cap policy.

But Jacobs believes that the forward was always more likely to stay in Manchester than move to PSG last summer, despite rumoured interest from the Ligue 1 outfit.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd and Rashford?

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “PSG felt that when they spoke to Rashford, games were being played, and they were being used as leverage to try and get him better terms at Manchester United.

“So perhaps that's an indication that Manchester United and Rashford were always more likely to sign something. Now we wait and see whether that gets done over the coming weeks and months.

“PSG never really felt like they had that genuine opportunity last summer to sign Rashford even though there were direct talks between Rashford and PSG.”

How important has Rashford been for Man Utd this season?

Rashford has enjoyed an excellent campaign with United and has played a critical part in ten Hag’s initial success at Old Trafford, ranking as the club’s top-scorer across all competitions at the time of writing.

The 51-cap England international played a significant part in securing the Red Devils’ Carabao Cup triumph last weekend, having hit the back of the net six times whilst providing two assists in his six appearances in the competition, suggesting that he is capable of being a regular goalscorer in English football.

And the 5 foot 11 star will also be looking to help United secure their first Europa League title since 2017 when the side face Real Betis in their last last-16 first-leg next Thursday, having already scored four goals in Europe’s second-tier continental competition.

Therefore, tying Rashford down to a new long-term deal in Manchester must now come as a matter of urgency to the United hierarchy, in a bid to wade off potential suitors from across Europe this summer.