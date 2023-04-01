Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford “holds the cards” in talks over a new contract at Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old’s current £200,000 per-week contract expires in the summer of 2024.

Man Utd contract news – Marcus Rashford

According to ESPN, Manchester United are to step up talks over a new deal with Rashford before the end of the season, having triggered a one-year extension clause in his contract in December.

The same publication says that sources close to the forward are adamant that his priority is having a successful conclusion to the campaign, though representatives are expecting a step-up in talks before the season is out.

Paris Saint-Germain have previously shown interest in securing the signature of Rashford, hinting that there will be suitors looking to lure the Manchester-born star away from his hometown should an extension not be signed ahead of the summer.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently indicated that Rashford is set for a ‘bumper pay rise’ in his GIVEMESPORT column, suggesting that both parties would like to continue their relationship.

And Sheth has questioned where Erik ten Hag’s side would be this season without the form of the “absolutely incredible” Rashford.

What has Sheth said about Man Utd and Rashford?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “He holds the cards, not only because of his contract situation. Come the summer, there is only one year left on his Manchester United deal. It comes when he's in the form of his life.

“You mentioned his form. It has been absolutely incredible. Where would United be without Marcus Rashford, in the form he's been in this season?”

How has Rashford performed for Man Utd this season?

Rashford has been one of United’s leading players as the Red Devils look to secure a place in the Premier League’s top four, as well as adding the FA Cup and Europa League to their trophy haul this season.

The 51-cap England international has produced over 35 goal contributions this term, indicating that he has hit the form of his life just as he enters another round of contract talks.

The academy product is one of the integral cogs in ten Hag’s side, and he will be desperate to see the Three Lions star commit his future to the Old Trafford outfit.

However, interest from abroad and talk over the club’s ownership may delay Rashford’s decision over a new deal as he assesses his options over the coming months.