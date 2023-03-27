Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford may believe he could earn more money if he were to leave Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old’s current £200,000 per-week contract expires in the summer of 2024.

Man Utd contract news – Marcus Rashford

According to The Sun, Rashford and his representatives are prepared to wait and see what Manchester United’s owners put on the table before signing a new contract at Old Trafford.

The club's current owners, The Glazers, have been trying to get the forward to sign a new deal throughout the season, but negotiations have stalled after the club imposed a salary cap which avoids players earning more than £200k-£300k per-week.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has previously told GIVEMESPORT that the homegrown academy product has always been likely to sign a new deal with Erik ten Hag’s outfit, despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

And Sheth has considered that Rashford may feel he can earn a better wage elsewhere or could hold off on signing a deal until the club’s ownership situation clears up.

What has Sheth said about Man Utd and Rashford?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “There was a report a few months ago that alluded to the fact that Manchester United are trying to cap their salaries at a certain point.

“This is why there's talk about David De Gea and his future. If he signs a new long-term contract at United, it would mean taking a pay cut.

“I just wonder whether Rashford would get paid more than if he was at United in the current situation if he was to go elsewhere. I know United fans probably won't want to hear that. Or is it in his interests to wait a little bit longer to see how the takeover and the investment - one or the other, whatever happens with United - transpires and then decide on his future?”

How has Rashford performed for Man Utd this season?

United fans have every reason to be desperate for Rashford to commit his long-term future to the Old Trafford outfit, having seen the 51-cap England international bag 27 goals and provide nine assists in 44 appearances this term.

An average WhoScored rating of 7.05 for his displays in the Premier League ranks him as the joint third-best performer in ten Hag’s squad this season, showing how important he is to the Red Devils’ chances of success.

However, given United’s upturn in form this season, having won their first major trophy since 2017 following last month's Carabao Cup success, Rashford may feel that his desire to win major honours can be served by staying where he is.

Therefore, the Manchester-born star’s contract situation will be a talking point for the club’s new owners/investors whenever a deal with The Glazers is completed.