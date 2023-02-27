Manchester United's potential new takeover could affect the signing of new deals by Marcus Rashford and David de Gea.

Manchester United’s potential takeover could alter the club’s current wage structure, as the Old Trafford outfit look to secure new deals for Marcus Rashford and David de Gea, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The Red Devils were put up for sale by the Glazer family in November and have received numerous bids in the last weeks in an attempt to sell the club.

Man Utd contract news – David de Gea, Marcus Rashford

According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, who was speaking to TEAMtalk, Rashford is exceptionally keen to sign a new deal to remain at Old Trafford, despite interest from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The club from the French capital held talks with the forward last summer, but grew frustrated and felt that they were being used as leverage for the 25-year-old to earn a new contract with United.

Meanwhile, de Gea is also hopeful that he will sign an extension with Erik ten Hag’s side, with the Spanish goalkeeper set for a reduction on his current £375,000 per-week salary, due to the Dutchman's policy, in which he intends to limit the club's wage cap at £200,000 per-week, following the unsavoury circumstances surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's contract termination in November.

Jones has recently told GiveMeSport that any sale of Manchester United could total up to £5bn and the journalist has now suggested that a takeover could affect the value of Rashford and de Gea’s prospective new contracts, as well as ten Hag's contract policy.

What has Jones said about Man Utd?

When speaking about how a potential takeover could affect de Gea and Rashford’s contracts, Jones told GiveMeSport: “You do wonder how those will be impacted and what the wait time might be.

“On one hand, we’ve been talking about Man United setting a wage structure going forward.

“On another hand, you’re hearing about a ridiculous takeover that could bring billions of pounds into the club, and so would that wage structure even still be in place?”

Will de Gea and Rashford sign new contracts with Man Utd?

With both players keen to extend their futures at Old Trafford, it seems unlikely that a takeover of the club will change their minds on that front, with it set to be an exciting future ahead for the Premier League giants.

The pair have enjoyed successful seasons with the Red Devils this campaign, with Rashford especially returning to his best form.

The £200,000 per-week earner has hit the back of the net 25 times whilst producing nine assists in 38 appearances for United this term, suggesting that the 51-cap England international is one of the most in-form forwards on the planet at the time of writing.

And having just won the Carabao Cup last weekend, United will feel that with the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup up for grabs, there is still all to play for at Old Trafford, at the business end of the season.

