Manchester United would receive “a huge blow” if forward Marcus Rashford was unavailable for Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final first leg with Sevilla at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old hobbled off in the Red Devils’ 2-0 victory over Everton last weekend.

Man Utd injury news – Marcus Rashford

According to The Sun, Rashford is to miss this week’s visit of Sevilla after picking up a suspected groin injury for Erik ten Hag’s side last Saturday.

The same publication says he will likely be absent from the matchday squad against the La Liga outfit, but the club fears the forward could be out for several weeks.

Speaking to BT Sport about the severity of the injury in the aftermath of the match (via BBC Sport), ten Hag said: "We have to wait. He doesn't look well.”

The academy product is in talks to extend his £200,000 per-week contract at Old Trafford after Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that the player “holds the cards” in negotiations.

And Jones believes that United have got more chance of “unlocking everything” if Rashford is on the pitch.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Rashford?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It's a huge blow if he misses Sevilla. It's a competition United are taking very seriously now they’re into the quarter-finals with a great chance of making the semi-finals.

“But you know that Rashford could be the key to unlocking everything.

“They’ve certainly got more chance of doing so when he's there. I'm sure that was the initial concern.”

How has Rashford performed for Man Utd this season?

Rashford’s likely absence will come as a blow to United, with the forward being ten Hag’s primary source of goals throughout the campaign.

The 51-cap England international has hit the back of the net 28 times and provided ten assists in 47 appearances for the Red Devils this season, indicating that he will be a significant absence for the Premier League outfit should he be unavailable for an extended period.

An average WhoScored rating of 7.05 for his displays in the top flight this term ranks the star as the third-best-performing player in ten Hag’s squad, behind Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, indicating his importance to the Dutchman’s squad.

Therefore, Manchester United will hope to receive good news regarding the severity of Rashford’s injury, but a place in ten Hag’s squad to face Sevilla seems like an unlikely prospect at the time of writing.