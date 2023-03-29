Manchester United owners, The Glazers, would “really anger people” if they didn’t complete a sale of the Old Trafford outfit, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils, currently managed by Erik ten Hag, have been on the market since last November.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

According to ESPN, follow-up bids launched by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani have again fallen below The Glazers’ £6bn valuation of the Manchester giants, but there is hope a buyout can still happen.

The same publication says there are fears at Old Trafford that a new set of owners could jeopardise ten Hag’s plans for the club in the summer, with a potential buyer likely to want to make significant structural changes.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United’s sale could accumulate a “world record fee” for a football club, indicating how critical the next few weeks could be for the Red Devils’ future.

And Jones believes that The Glazers’ failure to complete a full sale of the club would result in “the worst protest we’ve ever seen” at Old Trafford.

What has Jones said about Man Utd?

When asked how the fans would react if The Glazers were to remain at Old Trafford following recent developments, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It's just not going to be acceptable. They’re not going to stand for it. We've all seen the banners at Old Trafford.

“They want a full sale, and to take a part investment in the club right now would really anger people now it's gotten to this point where it looks from some angles that the club is for sale.

“We may be heading for the worst protest we've ever seen if that were to happen."

What next for Man Utd?

Whilst uncertainty over the future of the club lingers around Old Trafford, ten Hag has got a job on his hands to keep his side focused on the task in front of them.

The Red Devils currently sit third in the Premier League table and are in a prime position to clinch a spot in the top four and the subsequent place in the Champions League that comes with it.

Ten Hag will also be preparing for a two-legged Europa League quarter-final affair with Sevilla in two weeks, the same opposition which knocked the Premier League outfit out at the semi-final stage in 2020.

And the Dutchman has the opportunity to win a domestic double, with United set to face Brighton & Hove Albion at Wembley in April in a battle for the chance to play one of Manchester City or Sheffield United in the competition’s showpiece event in June.

Talk of a takeover may no doubt dominate the headlines, but ten Hag will be looking at the short-term future before he begins to think about the potential implications of a change in ownership.