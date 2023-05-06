Manchester United could be AS Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell’s best chance of a return to the Premier League if Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes over the Old Trafford outfit, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are under bids from Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani as The Glazers consider selling the club.

Man Utd news – Paul Mitchell

Mitchell has already worked in scouting and recruitment within the Premier League, working alongside Mauricio Pochettino during the Argentine’s time at Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Therefore, seeing him linked with a move to Chelsea is unsurprising, though reports have quashed rumours of a Stamford Bridge switch.

The 43-year-old will leave Monaco when his replacement is identified.

According to the Independent in March, Mitchell has been earmarked by Ratcliffe as United’s potential sporting director if his takeover bid is successful.

And Jacobs believes that the recruitment specialist’s chances of a move to Manchester will only increase should Ratcliffe be successful in his attempts to buy the Old Trafford outfit.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd and Mitchell?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “If you're ruling out Chelsea and Liverpool, I don't see Mitchell going to Spurs either. I think that that ship has sailed.

“So, it's only really Manchester United in terms of an opportunity at one of the top clubs in the Premier League.

“Mitchell won't necessarily need Ratcliffe to win to get in at Manchester United.

“I think if a Ratcliffe bid is successful, it's his strongest chance or quickest route. But Jassim certainly hasn't discounted somebody like Mitchell either.”

What next for Man Utd and Mitchell?

Mitchell will focus on seeing out the remainder of the Ligue 1 campaign with Monaco whilst a successor is appointed as he considers returning to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the future of Manchester United is unclear, with updates on the latest bids from Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim being scarce, indicating that The Glazers are no closer to making a decision.

Head coach Erik ten Hag is tasked with keeping his squad focused on matters on the pitch.

The Red Devils are looking to finish in the Premier League’s top four and secure a subsequent Champions League qualification spot that comes with it.

And the Dutchman also has an FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester City to prepare for in June as the Old Trafford outfit look to win their second trophy of the season.

Therefore, an interesting few weeks are ahead at Manchester United, with changes expected at boardroom level.