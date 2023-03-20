Manchester United could be one of the few clubs that could afford the signing of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe at Old Trafford if they had the backing of Qatari money behind them, journalist Steve Bates has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils were put up for sale by the Glazers last November and are in discussions with multiple interested buyers.

Man Utd transfer news – Kylian Mbappe

According to reports, Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe could make a second offer to buy Manchester United this week.

The Mirror has indicated that the former is set to increase his initial £4.5bn offer made last month.

Meanwhile, Football Insider sources understand that the new owners at Old Trafford could make a move for Mbappe as they look to win over the Red Devils faithful, though journalist Jonathon Johnson believes this is a non-starter.

However, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT last month that a move for the French superstar - who signed for PSG for a fee of £157m from Monaco back in the summer of 2018 - could be “feasible” if a takeover is completed by the summer transfer window.

And Bates believes that only Manchester City and United would be able to afford the services of Mbappe if the latter are bought by Qatari owners.

What has Bates said about Man Utd and Mbappe?

When speaking about the prospect of Mbappe moving to Man Utd, Bates told GIVEMESPORT: “We know that because of the money he is on from the contract signed with PSG, whatever deal is done will cost huge money if he just decided to leave Paris in the summer.

“It’s money that new Qatari owners at Manchester United could only provide. I think the cost of that would rule Liverpool out.

“I would guess it would probably only put Manchester City and Manchester United in the frame in terms of the Premier League.”

Would Mbappe be a good signing for Man Utd?

Mbappe, one of the best players on the planet right now, would be an extraordinary addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad as the Dutchman looks to turn United into genuine title challengers.

The 66-cap France international has hit the back of the net 31 times whilst providing eight assists in 33 appearances this season, having also scored a hat-trick in Les Bleus’ World Cup final penalty shootout defeat to Argentina.

The 24-year-old’s displays in Ligue 1 have earned him an average WhoScored rating of 7.72 for the current campaign, ranking him as the second-best-performer in the PSG squad behind Lionel Messi, indicating his importance to the French giants.

The one-time World Cup winner would be a game-changing addition to ten Hag’s outfit at Old Trafford, and any new set of owners would be sure to get the club’s fanbase on their side with this impressive signing.