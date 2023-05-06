Manchester United could tempt Eintracht Frankfurt into selling centre-forward Randal Kolo Muani for the right money this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Old Trafford outfit will look to add a world-class number nine option to Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news – Randal Kolo Muani

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are pushing to sign Kolo Muani before the summer transfer window opens next month.

The same journalist reveals the player himself hasn’t decided on his future but that the Red Devils are showing determination to buy the centre-forward ahead of Bayern Munich.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently suggested in his CaughtOffside column that it could take a fee of €100m (£87m) to prise Frankfurt into allowing their most valuable asset to leave this summer.

But with Wout Weghorst set to depart and Anthony Martial possibly leaving Old Trafford, United could be willing to pay an extortionate fee to get a centre-forward in place before next season.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kolo Muani will be under pressure to perform at Manchester United, given the club want to be in a title race next season.

And Sheth has said that Plettenberg is “very reliable” and “usually spot on”, indicating that a move to Old Trafford for the 24-year-old could be on the cards.

What has Sheth said about Man Utd and Kolo Muani?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “The first thing I would say is Florian Plettenberg is very reliable. Once he says something about a transfer, it's usually spot on.

“So, it wouldn't surprise me if Manchester United are interested in Kolo Muani. He's got a contract until 2027, but if the right money was to come along, I think Eintracht Frankfurt might do business.”

Where would Kolo Muani fit into Man Utd’s wage structure?

With ten Hag reportedly looking to introduce a £200,000 per-week salary cap across the general United squad earlier this year, it’s no surprise to hear links between the club and Kolo Muani.

According to Capology, the six-cap France international earns close to €29,000 per-week (just over £25,000) at Frankfurt, indicating that his wage demands would not be an issue for the Dutchman.

In fact, in line with his current salary, the Bondy-born star picks up less than some of the Red Devils’ fringe players, such as Tom Heaton (close to £42,000 per-week), Scott McTominay (£60,000 per-week) and Brandon Williams (£65,000 per-week).

A move for the striker, who has scored over 20 goals this term, looks like a distinct possibility following the latest update from Plettenberg.

However, United will have to weigh up whether he will suit their system heading into ten Hag’s second season at the helm.