Manchester United fans “will know barely anything” about the Old Trafford outfit’s summer target Romeo Lavia, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is looking to add another midfielder to his Red Devils squad during the upcoming transfer market.

Man Utd transfer news – Romeo Lavia

As per Football Insider, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City are interested in securing the signature of Lavia during the summer window.

The same publication states that City have the option of a £40m buy-back clause, having sold the midfielder to Southampton for £12m last year, but this doesn’t become active until the summer of 2024.

As per the same source, a deal could be struck between £40m-£45m for the Belgian's services in the upcoming transfer market as interested clubs look to use City’s clause as leverage for a potential move.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Lavia is “on the verge of greatness” at Southampton as the teenager’s inspiring performances look to keep the St. Mary’s outfit in the top flight.

But the journalist believes that “a lot of fans” will not look beyond their own squad and the key players in the Premier League, indicating that the United fan base may not be familiar with Lavia yet.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Lavia?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “With someone like Lavia, a lot of the United fan base will barely know anything about him. A lot of fans don't look beyond their own squad and the high-profile players in the league. He doesn't hit the radar yet, but he will.”

Would Lavia be a good signing for Man Utd?

Lavia has made a positive impression since signing for Southampton this season, having displayed maturity beyond his 19 years of age.

The Brussels-born starlet has made 19 Premier League appearances for the Saints this term, bagging one goal from a holding midfield role, having become a regular in the side at the turn of the year following his recovery from a hamstring issue.

The teenager’s best qualities lie in a defensive sense, as shown by the fact he has made an average of 1.9 tackles and one interception per game in the top flight this term, as per WhoScored.

And the 5 foot 11 youngster compares favourably to his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 10% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for blocks per 90 minutes (1.71) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Lavia may not be a household name yet, but there’s no doubt that he has the potential to become one of the leading players in the world in his position, something that will attract ten Hag to his services.