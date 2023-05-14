Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag may not have an “emotional attachment” to midfielder Scott McTominay meaning a departure from Old Trafford could be on the cards, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils will be looking to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news – Scott McTominay

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United could push ahead with a deal to sign McTominay this summer, with the 26-year-old attracting Premier League ahead of the summer transfer window.

The midfielder has two years remaining on his £60,000 per-week deal with the Red Devils, but a lack of regular playing time could signal the end of his time at the club as the Manchester giants look to cash in on his services.

Meanwhile, The Sun have reported that the Manchester giants could look to offload McTominay for £50m this summer, amid interest from the Tyneside outfit.

With the arrivals of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Marcel Sabitzer, the Scottish international hasn’t nailed down a regular spot in ten Hag’s starting XI.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that McTominay is growing fearful over his career with Manchester United.

And the journalist has suggested the ten Hag needs to be “ruthless” and there’s no reason why the Dutchman will hold the midfielder back from a transfer.

What next for Man Utd and McTominay?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “At the end of the day, you've got to be ruthless at this stage. And Erik ten Hag probably doesn't have that emotional attachment to McTominay that will hold him back from a transfer. So, I'd imagine that's where the gap will open up.”

What has Roy Keane previously said about McTominay?

Following Manchester United’s opening day defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in August, Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane didn’t hold back on his criticism of McTominay.

“I've been going on about it for a long time – Fred and [Scott] McTominay are not good enough,” said the former Red Devils captain (via MailOnline).

“They won't get Manchester United back competing at the top. We see it week in, week out. They're not up to it.”

The 38-cap Scotland international hasn’t enjoyed his most productive season in a Manchester United shirt.

But this hasn’t been helped by the fact he has played in just 36% of available Premier League minutes this term, giving him limited opportunities to impress the Old Trafford faithful.

Therefore, a move away from United could be on the cards this summer as the player and club go their separate ways.