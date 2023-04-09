Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay’s goalscoring display in Scotland’s victory over Spain was a “completely false advertisement” of his game, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

During the international break, the Red Devils midfielder bagged a brace in his country’s 2-0 victory over La Roja.

Man United news – Scott McTominay

According to the Daily Mail, McTominay faces an uncertain future at Manchester United, with Newcastle United expected to make a move for the midfielder during the summer transfer window.

The same publication says that sources close to Old Trafford say the 26-year-old still has a vital role for the remainder of the season and won’t be pushed out.

The midfielder also scored the opening goal in United's 2-0 victory over Everton on Saturday afternoon, strengthening the Red Devils' hold on a place in the top-four.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reports that the £78,000 per-week earner worries about his lack of game time amid links to a switch to St. James’ Park.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that McTominay is “fearful” over his career with the Manchester giants, with Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United thought to be considering making a move for his services.

And the journalist has said that McTominay “isn’t a goalscoring midfielder” despite what his performance for Scotland would suggest.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and McTominay?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Scott McTominay isn't a goalscoring midfielder, and it's a completely false advertisement of what he does.

"There is no doubt he did well over the international break. The goals were fantastic, and it was a brilliant moment, but throughout a McTominay season, you get highs and lows.

“The rest is the little bits in between that United fans get frustrated with in the end.”

How has McTominay performed for Man Utd this season?

McTominay has struggled for regular game time this term at Old Trafford, sitting behind Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Christian Eriksen in the pecking order.

The 38-cap Scotland international has made 35 appearances for the Red Devils this term, hitting the back of the net three times whilst providing one assist.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.61 for his displays in the top flight this term ranks him as the 15th-best-performing player in Erik ten Hag’s squad, indicating that it could now be time for both parties to go their separate ways.

McTominay isn’t known for his goalscoring displays in the middle of the park, but Steve Clarke and the rest of the Scotland set-up won’t have any complaints if he can keep producing the goods on the international stage.