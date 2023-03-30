Manchester United’s potential new owner in Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani could “make the biggest signings possible” at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils were put on the market by The Glazers last November as Erik ten Hag looks to keep focused on on-pitch matters.

Man Utd takeover news - Qatar Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani

After a controversial week in which leading candidates, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim, missed the deadline to submit their second bids to buy Manchester United, both bidders have now sent offers to The Glazers.

As per reports, the Raine Group will now sit down with The Glazers as they assess their possible options, with minority investment a potential solution.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim will push with “everything he’s got” to secure the ownership of Manchester United as he looks to buy the club for a world record fee.

And the journalist believes that United fans face a moral dilemma over whether they want Sheikh Jassim or one of the other bidders to take over the club, with the former able to give ten Hag “everything he needs.”

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Sheikh Jassim?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “This is the dilemma that Man United face, in particular, Man United fans face ethically.

“They've spent years taunting Chelsea and Man City over their ownership, where they're getting their money from, and how much money they have to put into their team.

“But ultimately, this guy seems like he probably would give ten Hag everything he needs to go out there and make the biggest signings possible and back his vision.

“It's hard not to get swept away by that.”

What next for Man Utd?

Ideally, the Raine Group and The Glazers will accept at least one of the offers on the table and begin the process of selling the club to the successful bidder.

However, talks may drag on to a third round of bidding if the American owners don’t see any of the offers fit to accept, having valued the club at £6bn.

There will be an element of the Manchester United support who would be desperate to see Sheikh Jassim’s bid accepted following the latest round of proposals as the Red Devils look towards a brighter future under new ownership and the management of ten Hag.

But for now, ten Hag will keep his players focused on things they can control, with the Premier League giants still in the hunt to add a Europa League and FA Cup title to their trophy cabinet.