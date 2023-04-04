Manchester United’s new owners will be looking to have a “big and ambitious” summer transfer window at Old Trafford, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils, managed by Erik ten Hag, were put on the market by the Glazers in November.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

According to The Guardian, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and other bidders hope to receive a response following their latest offers to buy Manchester United.

All parties lodged their proposals by the 24th March and await a clarification of the next steps from the Raine Group, who are handling negotiations on behalf of the Glazer family.

However, the same publication states that with the cost of borrowing rising, there may not be the bidding war that the Glazers – who value the club at £6bn - had initially hoped for.

Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that any summer transfer window plans at United will be affected by the club’s ability to qualify for the Champions League in the remaining weeks of the season.

And the journalist has also said that Sheikh Jassim or Ratcliffe would rely on United’s participation in Europe’s premier continental competition to have an ambitious window.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “With the summer transfer window still the most likely scenario, Manchester United must qualify for the Champions League to move in that market.

“If Sheikh Jassim or Sir Jim Ratcliffe comes in as the new outright owner, they'll want a big and ambitious window.

“But without Champions League football, what they spend will be even more contingent upon outgoings.”

What next for Man Utd?

United are looking at a tense conclusion to the season, with results over the weekend dropping the Red Devils down to fifth in the Premier League table, though they do have two games in hand on fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Brentford and Everton are the visitors to Old Trafford this week as ten Hag looks to secure six points to get his floundering outfit back on track in the race for Champions League qualification.

Sevilla then make the trip to Manchester next week, as the pair meet in the first of their two-legged Europa League quarter-final clash, as United look to secure their first European title since their 2017 triumph in the same competition.

But United’s prospective new owners will be watching on, anxiously hoping that ten Hag’s side can deliver Champions League qualification that looked to be a certainty a matter of weeks ago.