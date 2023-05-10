Manchester United are “a little bit in limbo” ahead of the summer transfer window given the takeover situation at Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.The Red Devils, managed by Erik ten Hag, have been on the market since November.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

Following a third round of bids for Manchester United's ownership, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani submitted their offers before the 28th April deadline.With developments scarce after the latest round of offers, The Glazers are mulling over their best route forward.Ratcliffe may now have taken the lead in the race to buy the club after his offer was reported to be a higher value than that of Sheikh Jassim.The Qatari’s bid is for 100% ownership, while Ratcliffe is looking for a 69% controlling stake in the club.The latter gives The Glazers the option to remain involved in the Old Trafford outfit in some capacity.CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe’s latest bid is a smart move and could potentially swing the pendulum in his favour.But Sheth believes that the uncertainty over the United’s future means it’s hard for ten Hag and his recruitment team to plan for summer additions in the transfer window.

What has Sheth said about Man Utd?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “There are so many issues revolving around Manchester United just now concerning the takeover, the investment, and not only the recruitment of the players but who's going to be doing that recruitment. “We're in May now. It's not long until this window opens. I'm sure that when this talk about investment and takeover began, the United fans would have wanted a quick resolution. And 100%, Erik ten Hag and those in charge of recruitment will have wanted a resolution very quickly. It hasn't happened. And so, it's just a little bit in limbo now.”

What next for Man Utd?

Whilst talk of developments on the takeover of Manchester United rumbles on in the background, ten Hag must ensure his side are prepared for the final stretch of Premier League fixtures as they look to avoid dropping out of the top four and, with it, surrender a place in next season’s Champions League.The Red Devils welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford this weekend before clashes with Bournemouth, Chelsea and Fulham round off the campaign.And the Dutchman also has an FA Cup final with local rivals Manchester City to look forward to at the beginning of June, where he will look to secure the club’s second domestic trophy of the season following February’s Carabao Cup success.Therefore, it’s set to be a fascinating few weeks as ten Hag hopes the club’s takeover situation becomes clear so he can start planning for a big summer transfer window at Old Trafford.