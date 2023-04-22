Manchester United owners, The Glazers, are not necessarily more likely to remain at Old Trafford despite recent developments, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

A third-round deadline of 28th April is in place for bidders to submit their offers to buy the Red Devils.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

According to The Express, bidders are trying to encourage The Glazers to sell Manchester United and expect progress shortly.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani have submitted offers worth around £5bn.

Meanwhile, investment groups such as Elliott Management, Ares Management Corporation, Sixth Street and Carlyle are all interested in sharing a stake in the Premier League outfit, which The Glazers value at £6bn.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that bidders will feel frustrated with the time a sale takes to complete.

Despite reports suggesting The Glazers are confident of staying at Old Trafford, Jacobs has stated this is not necessarily the most likely outcome yet.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “The most likely and cleanest scenario remains an outright sale. But naturally, The Glazers have got a variety of options.

“When people say they might be confident about staying at the football club, that doesn't mean that it's the most likely scenario from what I'm told from sources.

“It shows that there are options for them to choose from ahead of the final deadline on 28th April. But it's very complicated if The Glazers stay at the football club unless a minority investor with them staying can provide the financing that allows them to take that approach to move the club forward.”

What next for Man Utd?

Head coach Erik ten Hag will keep his players focused on on-pitch matters after the Red Devils seem to have taken their eye off the ball following February’s Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle United.

Having looked set to progress to the semi-final of the Europa League having led their first-leg quarter-final clash with Sevilla 2-0 with just a few minutes to go last week, United found themselves out of European competition after throwing away that lead late in the game, before a 3-0 defeat in the second-leg followed.

Behind the scenes, Manchester United fans hope to see a full takeover of the club, enabling the Old Trafford outfit to rid themselves of The Glazer era.

Fans often show their frustrations with their owners through protests and banners at home games.

But for now, ten Hag will look to secure a positive end to the campaign, enabling the Red Devils to qualify for a place in next season’s Champions League.