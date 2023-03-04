Manchester United prospective owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe may be willing to work with the Glazers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s prospective buyer in Sir Jim Ratcliffe would be “more open” to partnering with the Glazers compared to Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, who would “walk away” from the Old Trafford outfit, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The Red Devils have been on the market since last November, whilst Erik ten Hag has tried to keep his team’s focus on on-pitch matters.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

As per The Guardian, Manchester United owners, the Glazers, have been underwhelmed by the two bids submitted by Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim, who are both looking to complete a takeover of the Premier League giants.

The same publication has said that the American family are intent on securing £6bn for the Old Trafford outfit, with both prospective owners having said to have offered a price in the region of £4.5bn.

Meanwhile, various reports have indicated that the club are moving into it's next phase regarding the takeover, with a series of meetings set to be held with the potential buying candidates over the next fortnight.

And the journalist believes that Ratcliffe could be prepared to work alongside another investor, even if it means partnering with the Glazers for the time being.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd?

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “With Jim Ratcliffe, I think he is more open to either partnering with another group, or potentially minority investment, even with the Glazers, because he just wants in at Manchester United in some capacity.

“That's not to say that he's thinking about that at this point. Ratcliffe is only thinking about buying the club, and so is Sheikh Jassim.

“But, and it’s too early to tell at this point, if we get to an eventuality where perhaps the Glazers decide they don't want to sell, then Sheikh Jassim would walk away, but it would be interesting to see what Sir Jim Ratcliffe does.”

What next for Man Utd?

With all the talk about off-pitch matters dominating the headlines, you could forgive ten Hag and his side for taking their eye off the ball in recent weeks.

However, an excellent run of Premier League form coupled with the Red Devils’ Carabao Cup victory and progression in both the FA Cup and Europa League has created a buzz around Old Trafford as the Manchester giants aim to chase a quadruple of trophies come the end of the season.

And the Dutchman could have another three potentially season-defining games on the horizon with a trip to Liverpool ahead on Sunday, before Real Betis and Southampton visit Old Trafford in the Europa League and Premier League respectively.

Therefore, ten Hag will be hoping that he can keep his player’s attention on on-pitch matters as the Glazers aim to complete some form of sale behind the scenes.