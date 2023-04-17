Manchester United’s prospective new owners Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be frustrated after the bidding process for the club entered a third round at Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils – currently managed by head coach Erik ten Hag – were put on the market by the Glazers in November last year.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

According to Sky News, American financial investor Carlyle is in talks about investment in Manchester United after the Raine Group set a deadline of the 28th April for bids for the club.

Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe have submitted bids in both rounds of negotiations for the club thus far but are yet to match the Glazers’ reported £6bn valuation of the Old Trafford outfit.

And Sheth has stated that there are reports that the Glazer family are undecided on whether they want a sale or more investment in the club.

What has Sheth said about Man Utd?

When asked if Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe are growing frustrated in their attempts to buy the club, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “I think they’d expect a thorough process, but I'm sure there will be an element of frustration.

“I think United fans and the section of United fans who want a takeover to happen should remember that at the start of this process, it wasn't ever put out there that the Glazers wanted a takeover. They just said investment, be that a minority investment or a full-on takeover.

“Reports are suggesting that the Glazer family are undecided on what they want to do, whether they want that full takeover or whether they just want extra investment in the football club.

“If the Glazers are to sell, they've got a price. Cynics will say that after the first two rounds of bidding, they haven’t received the so-called or reported £6bn that they want, hence why they're going to this third round of bidding.”

What next for Man Utd?

Whilst behind-the-scenes events dominate the headlines, ten Hag has a job to keep his players’ focus on on-pitch matters during the business end of the season.

The Red Devils sit third in the Premier League and in pole position to secure a place in next season’s Champions League via a top-four finish this term.

Ten Hag will hope that he can guide his side to a second-leg victory at Sevilla in their Europa League quarter-final second leg after two late own-goals secured the La Liga outfit a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford last week.

An FA Cup semi-final with Brighton & Hove Albion awaits this weekend, representing another opportunity at a trophy this season for the club after February’s Carabao Cup triumph over Newcastle United secured United’s first honour since 2017.

It will be a fascinating few weeks ahead in terms of the ownership situation at Manchester United.

But ten Hag will focus on matters he can control as we head towards the conclusion of his first season at the helm at Old Trafford.