Manchester United could challenge for the Premier League title at Old Trafford under the ownership of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils were put on the market by their current owners, the Glazers, in November.

Man Utd takeover news - Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani

According to The Daily Mirror, the takeover of Manchester United is being described as a “fluid” process after Sheikh Jassim, as well as Sir Jim Ratcliffe, submitted second bids in an attempt to buy the Premier League giants two weeks ago.

The same report also says that the pair remain the frontrunners despite offers of a minority stake from the US hedge fund Elliot and a late submission from Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim would want the Red Devils to be in the race to purchase Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, should the Qatari complete a takeover of the Old Trafford outfit.

And Jones has suggested that United could see an on-pitch improvement in the same vein as Newcastle United have following their 2021 buyout from the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Sheikh Jassim?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “When there is a takeover, you want to get excited. Look at the Newcastle situation and what's been able to happen there.

“Watching it reflected in the past year on the pitch and the turnaround at that football club.

“Newcastle have climbed from the relegation zone into the fringes of the Champions League places.

“Manchester United could go from being third place in the Premier League to the top of the Premier League with a similar type of investment vision.

“That is the thing with the Jassim takeover push. Erik ten Hag would get pretty much everything he needs.”

What next for Man Utd?

Whilst talk of a takeover continues to rumble on in the background, Erik ten Hag’s squad still have a job to complete on the pitch, with a place in the top four and two trophies up for grabs this season.

United welcome Europe-chasing Brentford to Old Trafford on Wednesday night before relegation-threatened Everton make the short trip to Manchester on Saturday, with the Dutchman looking to secure six points this week.

The Red Devils then play the first of their two-legged Europa League quarter-final affair with La Liga outfit Sevilla next week as the Premier League outfit look to win the competition for the first time since 2017.

The end of the month sees United make the trip south to Wembley to take on Brighton & Hove Albion in an FA Cup semi-final, with the winner of that tie having the chance to take on Manchester City or Sheffield United in the competition’s showpiece event in June.

Therefore, the next few months are hugely important both on and off the pitch as United hope to look towards a positive future.