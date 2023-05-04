Manchester United’s prospective bidders should have received feedback on their offers to take over the Old Trafford outfit by the end of the week, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils owners, The Glazers, have been the subject of several approaches for the club, managed by Erik ten Hag, over the last few months.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

According to City A.M., Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has pledged to set aside £800m for investment in Manchester United.

The funds are on top of the rumoured £5bn the Qatari has bid to try and secure his takeover of the club and would be used for improving Old Trafford and their Carrington training ground, as well as for first-team transfers.

Sheikh Jassim’s primary opponent, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is believed to value the Red Devils slightly higher but is only proposing to have a stake in just over half the club, compared to the former’s desire for a full buyout.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United fans will be in “uproar” if The Glazers remain at the club, and made their feelings clear through their protests before last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

And Jacobs believes that The Glazers have several options if their valuation of Manchester United hasn’t been met by any of the bidders.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd?

Speaking on the latest developments regarding the potential takeover of Manchester United, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Now they're going to have to either approach one group or admit to both of the groups, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim, that the number hasn't been hit, in which case, there's a variety of possibilities.

“One is that the groups decide to amend their offer. Another is that a group decides to try and engage more directly with The Glazers before doing that. And three, The Glazers go down a different route: strategic investment or no sale.

“So, the situation is still quite open. I would expect that by the end of this week, the feedback to the suitors will have been given.”

What next for Man Utd?

With protests taking place regarding the presence of The Glazers at Old Trafford, it seems that the United faithful would prefer a 100% buyout from Sheikh Jassim rather than Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s option of keeping the current owners at the club.

With matters off the pitch set to dominate the headlines over the next few weeks, ten Hag will be looking to keep his side focused on reaching a successful conclusion to their campaign.

The Dutchman also has an FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester City to prepare for as the former Ajax manager looks to secure his second trophy in the Old Trafford dugout.

Therefore, the 53-year-old will aim to keep his squad's attention fixated towards on-pitch matters.