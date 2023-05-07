Manchester United’s prospective owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been “quite smart” in his latest bid to buy the Old Trafford outfit from The Glazers, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

A deadline for a third round of bids to buy the Red Devils, currently managed by Erik ten Hag, was reached last Friday.

Man Utd takeover news – Sir Jim Ratcliffe

It has been suggested that Ratcliffe may have the upper hand over Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani in his bid to buy Manchester United, with his third offer said to be valued higher than his Qatari rival.

Crucially, the INEOS owner has offered to take on The Glazers’ controlling 69% share in the club, whereas Sheikh Jassim wants 100% ownership in the Old Trafford outfit or nothing.

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects the takeover of the Manchester giants to move quickly throughout May.

And the CBS reporter believes that Ratcliffe’s bid could appeal to The Glazers as they mull over well to sell up shop or remain involved in some capacity.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd and Sir Jim Ratcliffe?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Ratcliffe has been quite smart in the sense that not only is it believed that he has put down the highest valuation of the club.

“He’s also effectively telling the Glazers it’s the dealer’s choice. In other words, he’s prepared to entertain various structures and is flexible, provided he comes out of the process with control.

“That could appeal to The Glazers if four want to go and Joel and Avram want to stay.

“But Ratcliffe is also there saying he’ll take the 69% if that’s the choice of The Glazers.

“Sheikh Jassim’s bid is all or nothing, which means that if two of The Glazers are adamant there’s an offer that allows them to stay, and that’s what they want, then there’s very little that Sheikh Jassim can do.”

What next for Man Utd and Sir Jim Ratcliffe?

Though Ratcliffe could have propelled himself into the hot seat to seal a deal and become the next majority owner of Manchester United, he may have also alienated some of the club’s fanbase already.

The Red Devils faithful made their feelings clear regarding The Glazers potentially remaining involved in the club before the Red Devils’ 1-0 victory over Aston Villa last Sunday in the form of a protest.

However, United fans will be relieved that Ratcliffe will have greater control and authority within the club should he buy the current owners out of their controlling share.

But there’s no doubt that The Glazers’ continued presence at Old Trafford would continue to cause frustration amongst the fanbase.