Manchester United's prospective buyer Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani feels that he is still in the race to buy the Old Trafford outfit from The Glazers, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been on the market since November, with head coach Erik ten Hag keeping the players focused on on-pitch matters.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

In the last week, there have been reports that The Glazers are prepared to sell Manchester United, with INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe the preferred bidder.

However, Jacobs has quashed those claims in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, saying the American owners had contacted neither Sheikh Jassim nor Ratcliffe as of Wednesday evening.

Therefore, the Qatari businessman hasn’t ruled himself out of the race to buy Manchester United.

And he plans to bring back former players Gary Neville and Paul Scholes in prominent roles should his bid be successful, as per ESPN.

Jacobs has said that Ratcliffe could be the preferred bidder, but there hasn’t been any communication from The Glazers to either party we know of.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd?

Following reports of The Glazers choosing Ratcliffe as their preferred bidder, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Not necessarily. I think we have to be very careful. We have to make it clear when we're speaking. But as of Wednesday evening, the groups hadn't been informed of anything.

“I'm not saying that Ratcliffe doesn't stand a chance of being the preferred bidder. But there was still no clarity and direct feedback as of Wednesday evening to either of the groups.

“Consequently, Sheikh Jassim still feels that he's in the race. From Ratcliffe’s point of view, he has always held a confidence because he believes his bid plays upon the fact that two of The Glazers, Joel and Avram, want to stay. Sheikh Jassim is not flexible. It’s an all-or-nothing bid. Meanwhile, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is effectively telling the Glazers that it's the dealer's choice. If they want to stay in any capacity, as long as he gets control, he’s happy with that.”

What next for Man Utd?

The United faithful will hope that The Glazers choose to sell up once and for all after Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe submitted their third bids for the club at the end of April.

However, given the lengthy process of the previous rounds of offers, it could be a while before the current owners choose their preferred bidder.

Alternatively, The Glazers themselves may feel they have squeezed enough money out of a deal and could bring the tiresome process towards its end.

This is something that head coach ten Hag would encourage so the ownership and recruitment staff can get themselves in order before an assault on the summer transfer market ahead of the beginning of next season.