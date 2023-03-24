Manchester United owners, the Glazers, have not yet confirmed that they want to sell the Old Trafford outfit entirely, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been on the market since November, with several bidders coming forward to buy the club, currently managed by Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

On Thursday evening, INEOS released a statement regarding Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Manchester United, saying: "Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS can confirm we have submitted a revised bid."

Meanwhile, The Athletic has reported that Sheikh Jassim bin Hamas Al Thani is reluctant to pay over the odds to purchase the Premier League giants meaning that the prospect of the Glazers staying is a high possibility amid their £6bn valuation of the club.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has also revealed that Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus is “deadly serious” about making a play to buy the Manchester giants but has only expressed an interest at the time of writing.

The same reporter has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the United faithful are split on whether they’d prefer to be taken over by Ratcliffe or Sheikh Jassim.

And Sheth has indicated that talk of a change in ownership comes “against the backdrop of whether the Glazers actually want to sell” amid this week’s deadline for second offers.

What has Sheth said about Man Utd?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT on Friday morning: “One thing I would say is that this is all done against the backdrop of whether the Glazers actually want to sell.

“That original statement didn't actually say that they wanted to sell the club. It was all to do with investment.

“But as it's gone on and on, and the developments have continued, it seems that it's going to go in that direction.

“But there is still no confirmation that the Glazers are 100% willing to sell Manchester United.”

What next for Man Utd?

The Manchester United faithful will be hopeful that an offer can be agreed upon between the Glazers and one of the current bidders as they hope to move towards a successful era at Old Trafford.

And the Red Devils fan base have not been shy in making their dislike of their current American owners known, with “Glazers Out” banners and signs frequently on show during the club’s home matches.

Ten Hag will be hoping that off-pitch chaos will not deter his side’s focus on on-pitch results as the Dutchman looks to add an FA Cup and Europa League triumph to the side’s Carabao Cup success this season.

But for now, speculation about the ownership of Manchester United dominates the headlines as the Glazers prepare for the next phase of the bidding process.