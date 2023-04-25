Manchester United’s takeover could start to move forward “quite quickly” in the early to the middle part of May at Old Trafford, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been on the market since November and have attracted several bidders to the club managed by Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

According to reports, the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) has warned of an ‘open revolt’ if The Glazers remain at Old Trafford after the takeover process.

This comes after it was revealed that Joel and Avram Glazer are increasingly confident of securing the funding to remain in charge of the Premier League giants ahead of a third round of bidding which is set to include improved offers from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

However, Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that The Glazers would prefer a full sale of the Red Devils over a minority investment.

And the journalist believes that we’re currently observing “a lot of gamesmanship” driven by the United owners as they look to secure the best possible fee for the club’s sale.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “A full sale remains the most likely of the options. At this point, it is fluid because we are a matter of days away from the final deadline, and I expect things to move with clarity and quite quickly in the early or middle part of May.

“If The Glazers choose to sell the football club, then both Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe want to get in as soon as possible because they know how beneficial it will be to have the keys to the club for the time the transfer window opens. So, we're seeing a stage of clarity as the process concludes.

“But we're also seeing a lot of gamesmanship whereby competitive tension is being driven because The Glazers, regardless of what they do, want the highest possible price, and both minority investors and outright groups still all have to value the club.

“So, for the outright bidders to think that The Glazers might go in one direction and for the minority investors to think a full sale is more likely, all ultimately makes groups feel like they might have to go up in their valuation ahead of the final offers.

“That’s what we see at the moment. It’s a lot of smoke and mirrors.”

What next for Man Utd?

With a 28th April deadline set for a third round of bidding for Manchester United, both The Glazers and the Old Trafford faithful hope to see significant progress on a deal come the end of the week.

Meanwhile, ten Hag will keep his side focused on on-pitch matters as they look to secure a spot in the Premier League’s top four and prepare for June’s FA Cup final with city rivals Manchester City.

It’s set to be a fascinating few days in terms of the future of Manchester United, and the club's supporters will be hoping that a takeover is made possible ahead of Friday’s deadline for offers.