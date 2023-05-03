Manchester United owners, The Glazers, will cause “uproar” if they are to remain at Old Trafford following the conclusion of the takeover process, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils, currently managed by Erik ten Hag, have been on the market since last November.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

Despite last week’s third round for bids to take over Manchester United passing, the Red Devils supporters are no closer to knowing if the club will be sold by The Glazers.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe remain in the running to purchase the club.

However, supporters have soured towards the prospect of the latter taking the reins, with it emerging he may be offering The Glazers a route to stay at the club.

In response, The 1958 held a protest before last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa, demanding a full sale of the club rather than the current owners still having a minority stake after a takeover process.

Ratcliffe would want control of transfers should he win in his bid to buy a majority share in Manchester United, but fans are adamant The Glazers need to leave Old Trafford for good.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that The Glazers could be making a “dangerous decision” by remaining at the club in some capacity.

And the journalist believes there will be a further uproar from the United faithful if the American owners are still in place after a sale.

What has Jones said about Man Utd?

When asked if fans had made their feelings on a potential Glazers stay clear following Sunday’s protests, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “You've got the opportunity here to come together as one to unify the whole club.

“There’ll be uproar from United fans if they turn it down and go for a different route.”

What next for Man Utd and The Glazers?

With news of a Manchester United takeover thin on the ground, ten Hag must focus on on-pitch matters heading into the remaining weeks of the campaign.

And with a place in the Premier League’s top-four and subsequent Champions League qualification looking as good as secured, the Dutchman can use these last few fixtures as a build-up to June’s FA Cup final with Manchester City.

The Red Devils aim to win England’s most famous domestic cup competition for the first time since Jesse Lingard’s extra-time winner sealed a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the 2016 final.

Therefore, ten Hag must not let behind-the-scenes matters distract his side from the immediate task at hand as he looks to conclude his debut season in England with two domestic trophies.